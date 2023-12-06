“I’ve never seen anything in my life like that” – Mikey Musumeci marvels at epic Rodtang-Superlek war

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci was left in awe of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s incredible Fight of the Year contender with Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Like most of the world, Musumeci was glued to his television set for the biggest Muay Thai fight in 50 years when ‘The Iron Man’ stepped inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with Superlek.

Through three rounds of action, both men battered one another, delivering a war unlike any fight fans had seen before.

Looking back on the epic ONE Friday Fights 34 headliner in Bangkok, Thailand, Mikey Musumeci says it was a fight unlike any that he had ever seen before.

“Since I was a little kid, I watched Tito [Ortiz], Chuck Liddell, all those guys, right? And I've never seen anything in my life like [that], the ONE Championship fight between Rodtang and Superlek,” Musumeci told Sherdog in a recent interview.

Mikey Musumeci says Lumpinee atmosphere was ‘powerful’ for Superlek-Rodtang war

Mikey Musumeci was inside the Mecca of Muay Thai for Rodtang and Superlek’s legendary showdown. Sharing his experience sitting among the raucous crowd in Bangkok, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“The energy in that place when they fought, I was shaking. Like, I was shivering and shaking just from how powerful that energy was. So, it's really exciting what One Championship is doing.”

In the end, Superlek emerged victorious via a unanimous decision, handing Rodtang his first loss in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner.

However, the decision came with a hint of controversy as many fight fans believed ‘The Iron Man’ did more than enough to see his hand raised that night.

Perhaps we will see the two superstars run it back one day, but for now, Rodtang will put his focus on a highly anticipated showdown with K-1 kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 on January 28 next year.