"I’ve promoted thousands of fighters" - Oscar De La Hoya makes proposal to Turki Alalshikh

It appears that Oscar De La Hoya doesn't want to miss out on the boxing going down in Saudi Arabia.

It's not exactly a secret that the country has made a major push into the sport over the last year or so. To date, they've attracted matchups such as Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, and many more.

Still yet to come is the heavyweight title indication between 'The Gypsy King', and Oleksandr Usyk set for Feb. 17. While many promoters have been happy with the massive influx of cash from the country, De La Hoya showed skepticism earlier this month.

At a press scrum earlier, De La Hoya announced plans to make a 'Golden Boy Apex'. The complex would be similar to the UFC's, and he would hold boxing events in Las Vegas. The move was made in direct opposition to Saudi Arabia's move into the sport.

However, 'Golden Boy' has somewhat walked back those comments. Earlier this week, the promoter commented on one of Alalshikh's Instagram posts. The post itself was of young boxers training in a gym that was owned and operated by Mike Tyson. The training center was opened in Riyadh last November.

There, De La Hoya appealed to the Saudi advisor, writing in the comment section that he could promote for him. He wrote:

"I’ve promoted thousands of fighters including Mayweather Pacquiao canelo barrera Ryan I can identify a fighter and I can make you proud"

Turki Alalshikh responds to Oscar De La Hoya at Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou press conference

One has to figure out that Oscar De La Hoya's change in position was aided by Turki Alalshikh's recent response.

Earlier this month, the Saudi advisor appeared at the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou kickoff presser. That heavyweight clash was made official for March 8 that day, as the two took questions from the media.

There, Turki Alalshikh himself was asked about De La Hoya's recent comments about Saudi Arabia. The advisor gave a brief reply that led to laughter from those in attendance at the press conference.

When asked about 'Golden Boy's' decision to stage fights in Las Vegas moving forward, he sarcastically responded:

“We will miss him. Thank you.”

Check out his comments below (32:00)