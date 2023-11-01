WATCH: Manny Pacquiao pays respect to Mike Tyson at opening of boxing gym

Mike Tyson got a visit from Manny Pacquiao at his boxing gym earlier this week.

'Iron Mike' has been working closely with Saudi Arabia over the last few months. First, he was tabbed as Francis Ngannou's head trainer for his boxing match with Tyson Fury. The boxing legend had been a friend of 'The Predator' for the last few years.

Ultimately, he guided the former UFC champion to a split-decision loss over the weekend. During fight week, it was revealed that Tyson was paid quite handsomely not only for his training but for his work promoting the bout.

Furthermore, it seems that Mike Tyson got a new boxing gym from the deal. Online, it was revealed that the boxing legend recently opened a new training center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The grand opening went well and also featured another boxing legend.

Manny Pacquiao was famously in town to also help promote Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury. However, 'PacMan' decided to stay around for a few days following the bout and visited Tyson's gym. While there was no sound in the video, it's clear that the two had great respect for each other.

In the video, the two embrace and share a hug. While their conversation was brief, it was clear that they held each other in high regard.

Mike Tyson praises Francis Ngannou following loss to Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson couldn't feel any more proud of Francis Ngannou after Saturday's event.

All in all, it's been a pretty great year to be 'Iron Mike'. While he has continued to be successful with his podcast, he has also seen his marijuana business grow massively in 2023. Furthermore, he got to open his first boxing gym just months after becoming a full-time trainer.

Ultimately, his first time as a trainer was one of the biggest fights in heavyweight history. Tyson was brought in to help bridge the gap between Ngannou and 'The Gypsy King', and he absolutely did that.

Ultimately, on fight night, the corner of Mike Tyson, Eric Nicksick, and Dewey Cooper were left disappointed with the decision. Still, the boxing legend couldn't be more impressed by his fighter. On Instagram, Tyson paid respect to Ngannou.

Furthermore, he opined that the PFL heavyweight star was the real winner of the fight. While Ngannou didn't get the decision on fight night, Tyson believes that he should've.