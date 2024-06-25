"I've been ready for a long time" - Prajanchai ecstatic that long-awaited clash with Jonathan Di Bella is finally happening

Whilst he had to wait a bit longer for the opportunity, Prajanchai PK Saenchai hasn't lost sight of his next goal. The elite Thai striker has proven himself to be the best strawweight Muay Thai competitor in the division.

After winning the belt back in December of last year in a rematch with Joseph Lasiri, he locked eyes on securing a second belt.

The Muay Thai world champion was set to face off with Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship this past April. Unfortunately, after a struggle with illness on fight week, Di Bella failed to pass his hydration test and was stripped of his title, with the fight being postponed to a later date once he was healthy again.

Trending

Now, the two men are set to compete for the vacant title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai spoke about how he has stayed ready in the meantime and remained patient up to this point:

"I've been ready for a long time. I'm just waiting for my day to come."

The goal is still the same for Prajanchai

Whilst Jonathan Di Bella may now be focused on winning back his kickboxing title after losing it at the weigh-ins, nothing has changed for Prajanchai other than the date.

He will still walk into Lumpinee Stadium and try to leave with two world championships in his possession.

Many believe him to be the best in the strawweight weight class, regardless of the ruleset, and a postponement of the fight date isn't going to change that. All you can ask of him is that he stays focused on the task and the new date and that's exactly what he has done to prepare for his eventual meeting with Di Bella.

ONE Friday Fights 68 will air live in Asian primetime. Check your local listings at onefc.com for the availability of the event in your region.