"I’ve seen that before": Daniel Cormier picks out moment during Jon Jones' PFL encounter with Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and his predecessor Francis Ngannou finally met each other face-to-face after going at each other on social media constantly over the past few months.

Although the meeting was cordial, both fighters stood their ground and exchanged strong words.

Former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier gave his take on the face-off between Jones and Ngannou on the DC & RC show. He expressed disappointment at not being able to see the two lock horns.

“It’s a big deal but it kind of sucks. It just reminds us that it won’t happen. Because now that Francis [Ngannou] is gone there’s no way it could ever work. There’s no way it could ever be cross promoted to make it happen. Here’s one thing I took from that honestly, I watched them come up to each other and Francis ain’t afraid of nobody. He’s one of the baddest men on the planet. But as Jon’s grabbing him, touching his arm, and he’s talking to him, something changes in him whenever they’re face-to-face."

'DC' explained when he realized that Jon Jones is not afraid of Francis Ngannou and will not back down.

"When Francis starts talking about being the king of the world, Jon said, ‘I’ve always been the king. I’ve always been the best.’ When you look at his facial expression, I’ve seen that before. When him and I would come into our interactions and we were arguing, both of us had this idea that ‘I am the best.’ Nothing is gonna change that. And I could see that wash across his face with Francis and he told him. It showed me in that moment that Jon Jones ain’t afraid of Francis Ngannou. Not at all."

Francis Ngannou comments on UFC's willingness to book Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury

UFC president Dana White has been open to the possibility of a crossover match between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou, who left the promotion a few months ago, commented on the willingness of his former promotion to organize a matchup between Jones and Fury. He felt slighted that the idea was not a possibility when he was around and spoke about it to the media in a recent appearance.

He said:

“That was never an idea. That was never an idea when I was in the UFC. Then, now that I’m not in the UFC, I think everything is about how to take down Ngannou.”

