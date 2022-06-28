"I've seen more improvement over Max Holloway" - Brendan Schaub previews 'Blessed's trilogy fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Brendan Schaub recently stated that Max Holloway has improved more than Alexander Volkanovski since their last fight.

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski are set to lock horns for a third time this weekend at UFC 276. Schaub stated that Holloway has shown more improvements in his game during his last two fights against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez, since facing Volkanovski for the second time in 2020.

While speaking on his podcast on the Thicc Boy channel, here's what the former UFC heavyweight stated:

"If you're telling me who has had better performances in their last two fights, after the last time they fought in 2020, I would say I have seen more improvement over Max Holloway. That's not a knock on Volkanovski. I'm just saying if you're [Max] Holloway, what he did in the Yair Rodriguez fight, what he did in the Calvin Kattar fight, not bad.

"You can't tell me he hasn't gotten better at his age dude. And again, at featherweight, Max is damn near impossible to beat. Alexander Volkanovski has to have a flawless performance."

Watch Brendan Schaub talk about Volkanovski and Holloway:

Volkanovski defeated Holloway at UFC 245 to become the UFC featherweight champion and earned yet another decision win at UFC 251 to defend his title.

Holloway has since racked up wins against Kattar and Rodriguez. Volkanovski, meanwhile, has defended his title two more times against Brian Ortega and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung.

Brendan Schaub says Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 is the most comeptitive fight at UFC 276

Volkanovski and Holloway are set to complete their trilogy in the co-main event of UFC 276. Brendan Schaub said that he believes 'Blessed' won their rematch at UFC 251 and termed this fight the most competitive clash on the entire card.

"I had him winning that second one. Lost the first one. I'll give you that. I thought he won the second now. Doesn't matter. But there's a reason why he is 0-2 and they are giving him another f***ing title shot. There's a reason.

"I think this is by far the most competitive fight on the card. This fight to me is just who is the featherweight king. Who is the pound-for-pound featherweight king. Volkanovski or Max Holloway? We're gonna find out on Saturday."

The UFC 276 pay-per-view will be headlined by the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

