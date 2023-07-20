"I've seen it" - Aljamain Sterling takes sly dig at Sean O'Malley as he explains why he plans to finish him at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley are set to do battle in the main event of UFC 292 on August 19. Sterling has been forced to make a quick turnaround to face 'Sugar' after the champion defeated Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in May.

'Funk Master' recently shared an interesting interaction with a fan on Twitter, during which Sterling appeared to take a dig at Sean O'Malley's decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280. The judges' decision caused much controversy, with some fans labeling O'Malley's win as a robbery.

Ahead of his bout with 'Sugar', Aljamain Sterling took to Twitter to declare that he won't allow the fight to go to the judges after being told by a fan not to trust them:

"4.5 weeks til I get my hands on Booga Suga"

@cryptocheetah69 said:

"Do not trust the judges Aljo, finish him"

Sterling replied with:

"I've seen it"

See the exchange below:

Aljamain Sterling's victory over Henry Cejudo was history-making as he become the first bantamweight in the modern MMA era to defend the title three times in a row.

A victory at UFC 292 against Sean O'Malley would provide Sterling with another impressive record as he would become the first bantamweight champion to defend the title four times.

Aljamain Sterling believes Sean O'Malley is arguably his most underrated opponent

Aljamain Sterling may have surprised fans after recently naming Sean O'Malley as arguably the most underrated opponent his have ever faced.

'Funk Master' and O'Malley are set to do battle at UFC 292 in August, and ahead of their clash, Sterling shared some praise for O'Malley. During a recent episode of The Weekly Scraps Podcast, hosted by the bantamweight champion, Sterling was asked to name the most underrated opponent of his career.

Aljamain Sterling stated that Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley were two names that came to mind, and said this:

"Honestly I'm stuck between two people, Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley. Obviously I haven't fought Sean yet but I think a lot of people are riding him off and underestimating him. But I'm not doing that. I think a lot of people did that before the Petr Yan fight, but he showed that styles make fights and he showed that he's not just a clown guy with this colorful hair. He showed that he can scrap, that he's here to scrap and I appreciate that..."

