“I've been training my whole life for this” – ONE debutant Luke Lessei on jumping into the deep end against Jo Nattawut

American striking phenom ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei knows he’s made it to the big stage when he first steps inside the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

The 27-year-old from Dubuque, Iowa, now counts himself among the many world champions and superstars in ONE, the world’s largest martial arts organization, and he is looking to make a statement in his upcoming promotional debut.

Speaking to Cageside Press in a recent interview, Lessei says he is pumped for his first fight in ONE and can’t wait to take on bigger and better challenges in his career.

‘The Chef’ said:

“I'm not an idiot and I know how hard this challenge is going to be for me. But like I said, I've been training my whole life for something like this. I don't want to keep fighting people at a lower level than me. I need to fight people who are seen as better than me.”

Lessei won’t have to go far in order to take on tough competition. In fact, he will likely face his toughest test to date in his next fight.

‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei to take on ONE Championship veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in ONE debut

27-year-old ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei is ripped and ready to make his ONE Championship debut, and he’s motivated to make a statement against his upcoming foe.

Luke Lessei is set to face ONE Championship striking veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8.

If the American wins, he will send a message to the rest of the division that a new player is in town.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.