‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut doesn’t want to continue fighting in his forties, sets timeline for possible retirement

The end is nigh for Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut. The exciting 34-year-old striking star admits the curtains are almost closed on his illustrious career at the top of the striking realm.

Nattawut joined ONE Championship in April of 2018 when he lost a unanimous decision against legendary Italian-Armenian ‘The Doctor’ Giorgio Petrosyan. ‘Smokin Jo’ would go on to participate in 10 exciting contests in the world’s largest martial arts organization, going 5-5 overall.

However, a stinging three-fight skid has forced the Thai native to rethink his career, and Nattawut says it could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nattawut revealed the very short window he has set for himself to compete at the highest level of his chosen sport.

‘Smokin Jo’ said:

“Because I’m not the guy saying, ‘Oh, I’m gonna fight until 40, until 38.’ No, no, no, no, no, no, no. Me? Maybe like one year, maybe another half year. Who knows?”

Luckily for fans, there’s more to come from Nattawut, and they won’t have to wait long to see him back in action.

‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut to welcome promotional newcomer ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei to ONE Championship

Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut is set to face ONE Championship debutant ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei of the United States to the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Nattawut and Lessei lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on the event as it happens.