“I’ve tried practicing it” - Superlek reveals he’s been training grappling for possible MMA transition

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is one of the best strikers on planet earth today.

But can you imagine if he added grappling skills to his legendary striking repertoire?

According to the double champ himself, Superlek has been working on adding grappling to his skill set in lieu of a potential MMA stint in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to Nickynachat in a recent interview, Superlek talked about training grappling and how that's been going for him.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"Yes. I’ve tried practicing it. It’s similar to Muay Thai. It’s similar to kickboxing. Because there are striking and defensive moves that are the same. But it’s just about how quickly we can learn."

Superlek is set to return to action next month when he attempts to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against newly crowned interim Muay Thai king Nabil Anane in Japan.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 to face Nabil Anane in a rematch to unify bantamweight Muay Thai throne at ONE 172

Thai megastar 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to face Algerian-Thai rising star Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated rematch for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Superlek first met the 20-year-old Anane in June of 2023 when he scored a first-round knockout victory in the latter's promotional debut. Now, they run it back.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

