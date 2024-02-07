“I’ve been trying to fight him for a long time” – Superlek Kiatmoo9 keen to execute revenge vs. Ilias Ennahachi

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has had an impressive run in ONE Championship, winning all but one of his 14 matches to date. His lone defeat came at the hands of Moroccan-Dutch fighter Ilias Ennahachi, who he now wants to fight to redeem himself.

‘The Kicking Machine’ took on former divisional champion Ennahachi early in his ONE journey in February 2021 in a flyweight kickboxing title clash and lost by unanimous decision. It was a defeat that the Thai superstar said still stings to this day.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superlek called out Ennahachi to take on a rematch and stop dodging him, saying:

“Of course, I would win against Ilias Ennahachi because he just kept running away. If he decides to fight I would love that. If he decides to come to flyweight, if he wants to fight me, I’m down. I’ve been trying to fight him for a long time.”

Watch the interview below:

Following the defeat to Ennahachi, however, Superlek has gone on an impressive run, winning his next nine matches, including the most recent over Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing king successfully defended his world title by dominating ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ for much of their title clash at ONE 165 on January 28 in Japan. Superlek banked on his explosive leg kicks to slow down the attack of Takeru en route to the unanimous decision victory.

For his part, Ennachi (4-0) was forced to vacate the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in January last year for his inability to stay within the limit of 135 pounds while hydrated.

Superlek open to possible rematches with Rodtang and Takeru

While he has his sights set on a rematch with Ilias Ennahachi, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 said he is open to do-overs against Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym standout battled Rodtang and Takeru in his last two fights and came away as the victor each time.

Superlek took on fellow Thai superstar Rodtang in September last year in an epic catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai clash and won by unanimous decision.

Next came another unanimous decision win over Takeru at ONE 165 on January 28 in Japan, where he also left his opponent’s left leg badly bruised from his punishing kicks.

Superlek shared in the same interview with SCMP MMA that while he weighs his options moving forward, he is not closing the doors on fight sequels against top fighters Rodtang and Takeru, saying:

“I’m glad that the talents of this generation are seen. Like Rodtang and Takeru are superstars, I’m happy to be in the field and be in the field and be seen on the same level as them. So for the next fight, it could be anyone. It could be Rodtang versus Takeru, it could be a rematch against Takeru.”

The victory over Takeru at ONE 165 was the sixth for Superlek in 13 months and 13th in 14 matches since making his ONE debut in February 2019.