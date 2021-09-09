"I've been watching him for a long time" - Tom Aspinall names the opponent he would like to face next

Tom Aspinall has revealed that he wants to fight Blagoy Ivanov in his next fight.

The British fighter recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. On the show, he expressed interest in fighting the Bulgarian fighter for his fifth appearance inside the octagon.

"I'd love to fight Blagoy Ivanov, you know. I have watched him for so long...there's a lot of good fights coming up in the heavyweight division. A lot of the top-15, they're already tied up. They're all fighting one another anyway. So, it's probably not gonna be anytime soon...I like Blagoy Ivanov. I think that's a good fight," said Tom Aspinall.

The 28-year-old then added that he would also be open to a heavyweight showdown with Brazil's Augusto Sakai.

See Tom Aspinall's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Tom Aspinall gets emotional after winning 'Performance of the Night' bonus at UFC Vegas 36

💢 TOM ASPINALL STILL ALL THE RAGE!



Prospect no more, Tom Aspinall is a CONTENDER. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/dFOw6q7BmN — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021

Tom Aspinall recorded his fourth straight win in the UFC at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. The British fighter finished Sergey Spivak via TKO in the opening round of their co-main event fight.

The 28-year-old received a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000. Upon hearing the news of the bonus, Aspinall was emotional and burst into tears.

Later in his post-fight interview, Aspinall talked about what the $50,000 bonus meant to him.

"I just cried and I think it's on camera. So, get the views up on that, make sure you share it. Honestly, for anyone who doesn't know, I've got a missus, I've got three small kids and I'm just trying to buy a house, man. I'm just a normal guy, I'm just trying to get by in this world and look after my children and look after my family. I need that money just as much as anybody else. Man, it's like a dream, I appreciate it so much," said Tom Aspinall.

See Apinall's post-fight interview below:

