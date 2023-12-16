“I can't wait to see where it goes” – Amber Kitchen says ONE’s partnership with Sky Sports will be a ‘dream come true’ for UK fighters

ONE Championship recently dropped the news via a press release of a massive partnership with Sky Sports – Europe’s largest and leading sports broadcaster.

Under the exclusive partnership, ONE Championship will air its live events and ancillary programming on Sky’s broadcast and digital platforms, which will be available to fans across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Naturally, this news has fans and fighters alike excited about the possibilities. After all, Europe is one of the largest martial arts markets in the world, with millions of fans craving ONE Championship content. The world’s largest martial arts organization can’t wait to deliver.

A ONE Championship athlete, former WBC England Muay Thai champion Amber Kitchen, couldn’t contain her excitement at the recent news.

In an interview with veteran martial arts reporter Nic Atkin, the 24-year-old talked about the ONE Championship and Sky Sports partnership, and what it means to fans in the UK.

‘AK 47’ said:

"The Sky Sports deal is huge for the sport. I can't wait to see where it goes. Wembley would be a dream come true and there are so many talented fighters out of the UK. To have it in England with all the local supporters, the crowd would be an amazing atmosphere."

You can catch part of Nic Atkin’s interview here:

In the same press release, ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed his excitement about the Sky Sports collaboration as well.

Sityodtong said:

“For years, our UK fans have been clamoring for ONE to be broadcast on one of the region’s major networks. Today, I’m excited to announce a new partnership with Sky Sports, the premier broadcaster for live sports in the UK and one of the most well-known sports networks in the world. This deal marks an important milestone for the celebration of martial arts and the continued expansion of ONE Championship’s global footprint.”

Amber Kitchen raring to make a ONE Championship comeback

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the UK’s Amber Kitchen in ONE Championship. The 24-year-old has dropped four straight under the ONE banner, with setbacks against Viktoria Lipianska, Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan, and most recently, Martine Michieletto.

However, being the daughter of Muay Thai legend Julie Kitchen, fighting runs in her blood, and she will stop at nothing to turn her career around and get a win in her next fight.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for news and updates on her next fight.