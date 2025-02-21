  • home icon
  "I can't wait to watch it" - Denis Puric looking forward to watching Takeru measure up against former rival Rodtang at ONE 172

“I can't wait to watch it” - Denis Puric looking forward to watching Takeru measure up against former rival Rodtang at ONE 172

By Jake Foley
Modified Feb 21, 2025 23:30 GMT
Denis Puric
Denis Puric (left) will keep a close eye on Takeru Segawa (right) at ONE 172

Denis Puric is "excited" to compare his performance against Rodtang to Takeru Segawa's upcoming showcase.

In June 2024, Puric suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Rodtang in a highly entertaining non-title kickboxing bout.

On March 23, Rodtang will return to kickboxing for the first time since defeating Puric in a must-see main event against Takeru.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Denis Puric had this to say about the upcoming flyweight kickboxing bout between Rodtang and Takeru:

"I'm excited for this fight. I'm also looking to fight Takeru, so I want to see how he looks against Rodtang compared to how I looked. I’m very excited to see that fight, and I can't wait to watch it, man, for sure."
Takeru, a former three-division K-1 champion, has fought twice in ONE against Superlek (unanimous decision loss) and Thant Zin (second-round knockout win).

Meanwhile, Rodtang has fought in ONE since September 2018, establishing promotional records of 13-1 in Muay Thai and 3-0 in kickboxing.

ONE 172 goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The March 23 event features six world title fights.

Denis Puric believes "perfect fighter" Nabil Anane could defeat Superlek at ONE 172

Before Takeru Segawa vs. Rodtang, Superlek looks to regain undisputed champion status in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Superlek suffered an injury earlier this year, which allowed Nabil Anane to capture the interim title by knocking out Nico Carrillo in the first round.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Denis Puric had this to say about Anane's chances of defeating the legendary Superlek:

"He's a dangerous guy in Muay Thai. He's so calculated. I would call him like a perfect fighter. Let's see, man, Nabil has been on a tear. Bro."

Superlek and Nabil Anane have fought once before ONE 172. In June 2023, Anane suffered a first-round knockout loss against 'The Kicking Machine' in his ONE Championship debut.

Since then, Anane has rattled off six consecutive Muay Thai wins, including impressive knockouts against Nakrob Fairtex, Kulabdam, and Nico Carrillo.

Meanwhile, Superlek is considered one of the greatest strikers in ONE history. The two-sport king solidified his legacy over the last year and a half by defeating Rodtang in Muay Thai and Takeru Segawa in kickboxing.

