"I can't wait to watch you shine" - Tatiana Suarez drops heartfelt post backing debutant Patchy Mix before UFC 316 showdown

Tatiana Suarez shared a wholesome message for her fiancé, upcoming UFC debutant Patchy Mix.

Suarez has endured many setbacks throughout her combat sports career, including severe injuries and a UFC women's strawweight title loss against Zhang Weili earlier this year.

On Saturday, June 7, Mix will make his highly anticipated promotional debut against Mario Bautista during the UFC 316 pay-per-view main card.

Suarez recently posted an Instagram story about Mix's UFC debut with the following caption:

"I love you. I'm so proud you. You work so hard. I can't wait to watch you shine on Saturday. @PatchyMix"

Check out Tatiana Suarez's story below:

Suarez's Instagram story

Mix is a former Bellator bantamweight champion who won their $1 million tournament in 2023. He holds wins against Magomed Magomedov, Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots, and Kyoji Horiguchi.

'No Love' last fought in May 2024 before the PFL purchased Bellator. The 31-year-old decided not to fight for his new promotion and signed with the UFC instead.

Patchy Mix sounds off on Mario Bautista ahead of their upcoming fight at UFC 316

Mario Bautista holds a UFC record of 9-2, including four wins inside the distance. He last fought in October 2024, securing a split decision win against Jose Aldo, a performance not overly appreciated by fans due to his clinching-heavy approach.

During the UFC 316 Embedded Series, Patchy Mix had this to say while watching footage of Bautista's February 2022 fight against Jay Perrin:

"Right here, where he rests, he won't be able to rest against me. If that kid [Jay Perrin] can push him up against the fence, I think I can. I'm a f*king three-time world champion, this guy is a journeyman fighter. I will f*ck him up, bro. I'm going to f*ck him up. Look at his holes. I'll submit him, and I'll submit whoever is teaching him jiu-jitsu. I'll submit the whole f*cking crew."

Check out Patchy Mix's comments below (3:20):

Patchy Mix has a massive opportunity to put fellow bantamweights on notice at UFC 316. Later in the night, the division's world title is on the line in the main event rematch between Merab Dvalishvili (c) and Sean O'Malley.

