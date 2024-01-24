"I was waiting for this moment" - Norma Dumont's OnlyF*ns announcement has fans excited

Norma Dumont, a streaking UFC women's bantamweight, has taken to Instagram to announce her transitions to OnlyF*ns.

The announcement caused her fans to flock to the comment section in droves, as they expressed their excitement over the news. However, Dumont won't be sharing traditional OnlyF*ns content.

Instead, she will use the platform to post training footage, her diet plans, workout programs, and more. Also, her content won't be hidden behind a paywall and will be free for all users of the platform.

One fan praised her for her decision, issuing a simple statement in support:

"Let's Go Girl"

Another fan mixed support with hyperbolic humor to claim that he had been waiting for Dumont to create an OnlyF*ns account:

"I was waiting for this moment.... All my life...."

Others merely expressed their support:

"Oh yesss"

"Let's go"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Norma Dumont's OnlyF*ns account

The Brazilian 135-pounder is currently scheduled to face former UFC women's featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie at UFC Fight Night 242 on April 6. It will be Dumont's first bout against a champion, present or former, in the UFC.

For de Randamie, the fight represents her octagon return. 'The Iron Lady' has not set foot in the cage since October 2020, when she bested then-future UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Peña.

The matchup was exceptionally shocking due to the nature of its ending. Not only did de Randamie win, she submitted Peña, who was the more experienced grappler on paper.

Dumont, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt, will need to be on her toes when the two finally lock horns.

Norma Dumont's UFC run

Norma Dumont has been a UFC fighter for quite some time now. In fact, she has spent most of her MMA career in the promotion, with eight of her 12 matchups being UFC fights.

But her promotional debut against Megan Anderson couldn't have gone any worse, as she suffered a first-round knockout. The result marked her first-ever defeat in the sport.

She bounced back by embarking on a three-fight win streak, but when she crossed swords with Macy Chiasson, the Brazilian lost for the second time in her career.

However, she again rebounded with a three-fight win streak, with her latest victory over Chelsea Chandler featuring an infamous moment of her foe sprinting away from her.