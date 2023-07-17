Chelsea Chandler addresses running away from Norma Dumont in perfect Instagram caption - "It was at that moment"

UFC fighter Chelsea Chandler has reacted to the humorous moment that took place during her fight at UFC Vegas 77 on July 15.

The 29-year-old went up against Norma Dumont in a featherweight clash on the main card of the event. A bizarre moment took place in the fight when Chandler, who was on the receiving end of multiple punches, started running away from her opponent to avoid damage.

The MMA world took notice of the incident and took to social media to react to Chandler's response to being hit in the fight. Several memes were made by MMA fans on the internet.

Interestingly, Chandler also poked fun at herself for her actions on fight night as she uploaded a picture of herself running away from Dumont with the following caption:

"It was at that moment I knew I f**ked up," wrote Chelsea Chandler.

MMA fans responded to the 29-year-old's post in the comments section. Surprisingly, many of the comments were positive as people appreciated the Stockton native's sense of humor.

"It takes a person with this kind of humor to find my material not to be offensive."

One individual argued that Chandler's reaction might have helped her avoid a TKO loss in the fight.

"Gotta do what you gotta do, took it from a potential TKO situation to a decision.. but the commentary team was cracking me up when this happen. I know DC wanted to interview you to ask about this."

You can see a compilation of some of the comments below:

MMA world reacts to Chelsea Chandler's Instagram post

How long has Chelsea Chandler been competing as a fighter?

Chelsea Chandler started her professional MMA career just over five years ago in March 2018. Chandler lost her first outing against Kerri Kenneson at Invicta FC 28.

But the Stockton native bounced back by winning all of her next four fights. This earned her an opportunity to compete in the UFC and she made her debut against Julija Stoliarenko in a catchweight bout (140 pounds) in October 2022.

Chandler made light work of her opponent and finished her via TKO in the first round. She won a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for her impressive outing. But after her recent loss, the 29-year-old is now 5-2 as a fighter.