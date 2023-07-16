Adult film actress Kendra Lust takes a shot at Chelsea Chandler for running away from her opponent at UFC Vegas 77

Adult film actress Kendra Lust joined the fun and joked about Chelsea Chandler’s viral moment at UFC Vegas 77.

On Saturday night, July 15, the second bout on the UFC Vegas 77 main card was a women’s featherweight matchup between Chandler and Norma Dumont. Although Dumont emerged victorious by unanimous decision, her opponent had the most talked about moment of the fight.

During the first round, Dumont came out firing and landed a clean combination. As a result, Chandler turned her back and sprinted to the other side of the Octagon, leading to a hilarious image and highlight not often seen in MMA.

Social media was filled with memes and jokes about Chandler sprinting away from Dumont. Kendra Lust shared a video on Twitter of a lady running in the street with the caption saying:

“#UFCFightNight Chelsea Chandler .. brb”

Dumont went on to dominate most of the fight against Chandler. After three hard-fought rounds, ‘The Immortal’ had her hand raised by unanimous decision (30-27 x3).

Dumont’s win was somewhat overshadowed due to Chandler’s viral moment. With that said, ‘The Immortal’ is riding a three-fight win streak after defeating Danyelle Wolf, Karol Rosa, and Chandler. The only problem is the future of the UFC women’s featherweight division is unclear.

Chelsea Chandler makes light-hearted joke about running during fight against Norma Dumont

Chelsea Chandler was on the receiving end of hundreds of jokes on social media. Most people laughed at the situation instead of insulting Chandler, but you never know how fighters will react to online situations. Luckily, the 32-year-old joined the fun by sharing the image of her running on Instagram with the caption saying:

“It was at that moment I knew I fucked up 😂😂”

Chandler started her professional MMA career with a loss in March 2018. She bounced back with four consecutive Invicta FC wins, including two inside the distance, before signing with the UFC in 2022.

Chandler made her UFC debut in October 2022, defeating Julija Stoliarenko with a first-round submission. Unfortunately for her, she couldn’t continue building momentum after suffering the loss against Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 77.