"I wanna break their souls" - Kamaru Usman reveals why he called out Jorge Masvidal after UFC 258

Kamaru Usman has not wasted any time in calling out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch in the aftermath of his successful title defense against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Kamaru Usman revealed the reasons for his callout According to Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal had claimed that he could have battered Kamaru Usman in their fight if he had a full camp.

Emphasizing this was a major reason for calling out the BMF title holder, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' told John Morgan of MMA Junkie:

“That is why – like, a lot of people, I know they might be mad and say, ‘Oh, you went to the decision, you went to the decision.’ But guess what? Every one of those guys I went to the decision with, I guarantee you they don’t want to fight me again. There’s a reason, because I want to break them internally."

"I want to break their soul. I want to take something away from them so that when my name comes up again, they’re just like, ‘F*ck, no. I don’t want to fight that guy again.’ So when I was walking by and I heard him say that, it pissed me off to the point where I’m just like, ‘What? How dare you?'"

Should the rematch come to fruition, there have been reports that Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal could also become opposing coaches in the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Kamaru Usman has other incentives for the Masvidal fight

Kamaru Usman also accepted that a fight with Jorge Masvidal being a big-money fight is also a factor for the callout. While acknowledging the case for a potential fight with Masvidal, Kamaru Usman said:

It doesn’t hurt that if you really look at the pool of guys that are right there for me to fight, he’s the only one that kind of makes a case for himself, you know?” Usman said.

“And it doesn’t hurt that he’s the most popular one out of them. So it’s like, why not? At the end of the day, I’m a businessman, as well. I’m not stupid. I’m an artist, and I am sensitive about my sh*t, but I want to be compensated for it, as well," explained Usman.