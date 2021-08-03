"I wanna go share that moment of f***ing greatness"- Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee reveals dream boxing matchup

A.J. McKee recently shot to fame after defeating former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Freire in the main event at Bellator 263. McKee made quick work of 'Pitbull', initially dropping him with a head kick and then submitting him with a guillotine choke before reaching the two-minute mark of round one.

A.J. McKee revealed his desire to fight Floyd Mayweather in the immediate aftermath of his featherweight title victory. More recently, McKee reiterated his wish, labeling the fight as his 'dream' matchup.

However, 'Mercenary' also emphasized that he wants it to be a sparring match and has no desire to knock out the boxing legend. Asked about his wish to venture into boxing, McKee told Mike Bohn:

"The dream is a sparring match with Floyd (Mayweather). Key words, 'sparring match'. I'm not trying to knock this man out. Like I wanna go share that moment of f***ing greatness. Like to be able to live that moment will be like, 'Man I got to move around with Floyd Mayweather on national television. And everyone tuned in to watch two of the best athletes in their sport have fun together'. That's like the epic moment for me."

Catch McKee's full interview with Bohn below:

A.J. McKee is ready to take on the best

While A.J. McKee is vying for his dream matchup, Floyd Mayweather does not seem interested in stepping into the ring in the immediate future.

But McKee is ready to take on the best from the boxing world when it comes to actual fights. Speaking of a potential opponent for his first boxing bout, A.J. McKee further told Mike Bohn:

"But as far as fighting, man line them up. Man who you all want? Who you all wanna see? Triple G, Canelo, anybody, I don't mind. Like I just wanna go in there with the best. You know what I mean, if the best is still fighting I wouldn't mind fighting with the best," said A.J. McKee.

Floyd Mayweather has retired from professional boxing after amassing a perfect 50-0 record. In his most recent outing, Floyd Mayweather faced YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition match on June 6. The fight went the distance and did not have an official winner as it wasn't a sanctioned bout.

Edited by Harvey Leonard