'I wanna knock his head into the stands' - Justin Jaynes plans to make an example of Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 30

Justin Jaynes was one of several fighters who signed to the UFC in 2020, stepping up on short notice to fill in for fighters who dropped out due to the pandemic.

He is now set to make his second appearance of 2021, when he takes on Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 30.

He is looking to break a three-fight losing streak that has seen him drop losses to Gavin Tucker, Gabriel Benitez and Devonte Smith.

It is notable that the majority of these fights were on short notice, as well as the Smith loss being due to a doctor stoppage rather than a finish.

Justin Jaynes is looking for a bonus at UFC Vegas 30

Justin Jaynes recently spoke with Sportskeeda's John Hyon Ko, where he discussed his mentality going into his upcoming fight with Rosa.

Jaynes seems more motivated than ever before, not only looking for a win but also a stoppage and a bonus. He told Sportskeeda-

"I'm fighting for fifty thousand dollars, seventy five thousand dollars. I don't wanna be messing around with that wrestling grappling bulls***. I wanna knock this guy's head off. I wanna knock his head into the stands and collect my cheque at the end of the day." Justin Jaynes said.

Whilst Justin Jaynes may sound somewhat reckless in this statement, his gameplan is quite the opposite.

'Guitar Hero' plans on waiting for the right opportunity to make his move, rather than rushing his opponent in the hope of an early stoppage, which is something he's admitted to doing in the past. He said-

"I've worked a gameplan of just being patient. Charles is a long vet of the sport. He's going to be in great shape. He's going to be coming with his wrestling, coming with his grappling. He throws a lot of awkward kicks, switching his stance."

The addition of Jake Shields to Justin Jaynes' camp has made him feel considerably more confident should the fight enter the realm of grappling, an area Rosa is known for being skilled in. Jaynes added-

"I'm just gonna be in his face the whole time. I'm in shape. And I'm just going to be the bigger, stronger fighter. He's gonna be rolling underneath for leg locks and stuff if we go the ground. I've been working with Jake Shields man. There's nothing that this guy can throw at me that I haven't seen. Not to mention, I don't care to go down to the ground man."

