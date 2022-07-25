"I want to ban that fight" - Leon Edwards on Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, reveals who he wants for first title defense 

Leon Edwards feels that the upcoming fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira is too close to call. Oliveira and Makhachev will fight for the currently vacant lightweight title at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view, which is set to take place at the Emirates Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

Edwards feels that Makhachev and Oliveira are extremely well-matched and it's difficult to pick a winner between the two. Both Oliveira and Makhachev are world-class grapplers and it will be an intriguing matchup, claimed the Englishman.

When asked to predict the outcome of the fight, Edwards jokingly said he'd "ban the fight" if he could. During a recent interaction with Sportskeeda MMA's Tim Wheaton, Leon Edwards explained:

"That's an odd one. This is, it's a difficult fight now. Of course, Islam is a great, great wrestler though and he's strong in what he does but I feel like Charles is just on his momentum now, his confidence is so high, I don't know. I want to ban that fight."

Leon Edwards names the fighter he'd like to make his first title defense against

Leon Edwards is set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278 on August 20. The pair fought each other once in the past when Usman emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

If Edwards manages to beat Usman and become the new champ, he has an interesting opponent in mind for his first title defense.

Edwards is eyeing a potential grudge match against Jorge Masvidal for his first title defense. Masvidal infamously punched Edwards backstage at UFC London after his KO win over Darren Till back in 2019.

If he wins the title, Edwards wants to fight Masvidal in front of his compatriots in London and prove to the world that he is the better fighter of the two.

"I always said I looked at that Masvidal fight. I mean he's gotta win, one win, then imagine I came back in London, like headline London for a title, I'll do it. I'll do it right now just to show the world that this man is nowhere near [my level], whatever, in my hometown you know, that's the dream right? That's the dream."

