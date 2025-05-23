"I want him at his best, I want him at his baddest" - Johan Ghazali seeking no excuses in Diego Paez showdown

Malaysian-American striking specialist Johan Ghazali wants no asterisks attached to his performance when he faces Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

The 18-year-old knockout artist, determined to bounce back from his recent setback, is looking for the most definitive win possible against the Colombian-American fighter—one that leaves no room for debate. He hopes Paez shows with similar fire in their flyweight Muay Thai tussle, and does not want to hear any excuses from his opposite number when all is said and done.

On being asked by Goated Combat if he had a message for his opponent, Ghazali said:

"I want him at his best, I want him at his baddest. So, just know that I'm coming ready, and may the best man win."

'Jojo's' competitive fire isn't anything new. The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate has lived up to all his hype since debuting with a 16-second destruction of Padestuk Fairtex in 2023.

Though he's suffered two defeats in his past three appearances, at the hands of Johan Estupinan and Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, the teenager's determination to improve sees him now upping his craft at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok.

Will the technical refinements he gained from Superbon, Nong-O Hama, Petchtanong Petchfergus, and Superlek propel him to victory on fight night?

Check out the full interview below:

Diego Paez geared up to trade with Johan Ghazali

In the opposite corner, Diego Paez knows what to expect when he crosses paths with Johan Ghazali in a matter of weeks.

The Classic Fight Team warrior was full of praise for the Malaysian-American's pressure-only style, but he warns that he typically excels when he has an opponent who's just as game to exchange haymakers inside the pocket. Speaking to Combat Sports Today, he said:

"That's always nice to where, you know, I get to pick and choose when I want to engage. But like I said, I've had pressure fighters before".

"I've had people that want to just be in your grill and want to sit in the pocket, and something big always comes from it. I'm not just going to sit there and crumble. Same here for this fight."

North American fight fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, June 6.

