  "I want the best Khamzat" - Dricus du Plessis vows to beat Khamzat Chimaev at his peak at UFC 319

"I want the best Khamzat" - Dricus du Plessis vows to beat Khamzat Chimaev at his peak at UFC 319

By Nilaav Gogoi
Published Aug 16, 2025 11:56 GMT
Dricus du Plessis talks about Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus du Plessis talks about Khamzat Chimaev's changes ahead of UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Dricus du Plessis is currently set to defend the middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319. Ahead of the bout, the champion shared his thoughts on the changes Chimaev made to enhance his fighting capabilities.

'Borz', often regarded as one of the most dominant fighters in the current UFC roster, has achieved five first-round finishes out of his eight fights. To ensure he is fully prepared for his first title shot, Chimaev enlisted the help of strength and conditioning coach Sam Calavitta.

During the UFC 319: Morning Weigh-In Show, du Plessis reflected upon the changes Chimaev has implemented and vowed to beat him at his peak, saying:

"I honestly feel it's good for him. Obviously, he made the changes because he knew there was a problem, and I’m happy he did. That’s what it takes at this level. I want the best Khamzat, I want him to say that he’s the best he’s ever been, because I want to beat the best that he’s ever been."
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Former UFC middleweight champion previews Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis is fresh off two successful title defenses, winning against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 and Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight champion Adesanya shared his thoughts on how du Plessis' upcoming bout against Khamzat Chimaev might unfold, saying:

"Khamzat... He's going to go after [du Plessis] from the get-go. About DDP, I think he'll weather the storm and probably finish Khamzat later on because Khamzat, if it goes to Rounds 3, 4, or 5, it's gonna be a problem for him. It's a problem if it gets to Round 5. I say Round 3 or 4, DDP."

He added:

"If it's Khamzat, it's going to be Round 1. It's going to be impressive, it's going to be spectacular, it's violent. But yeah, I'm gonna go with DDP... I think he's going to get it done. He's stubborn. I'm gonna go with Dricus by late TKO."
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
