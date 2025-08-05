UFC legend wants no part of Khamzat Chimaev's new trainer: "It's hard bro"

Khamzat Chimaev has enlisted the help of elite strength and conditioning coach Sam Calavita for UFC 319, and training with him has reportedly worked wonders for 'Borz's' cardio. Despite the coach's effective training methods, former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson wants no part of his fitness regimen.

Cardio has long been viewed as Chimaev's kryptonite. While the Chechen-born Emirati is proficient at securing early finishes, the only two times his fights went the distance, 'Borz' looked winded and vulnerable.

This has led many to wonder how the wrestling extraordinaire would fare at UFC 319 against Dricus du Plessis, known for his unorthodox style and durability.

Sure enough, Chimaev stepped up his game for the fight, linking up with Calavita seemingly in hopes of resolving potential cardio deficiencies. Calavita has previously worked with former UFC champions, including TJ Dillashaw and 'Rampage' Jackson.

During a recent episode of the JAXXON PODCAST, 'Rampage' tapped out to the idea of training with Calavita again, labeling his methods some of the hardest he's ever endured in his career:

"I've trained with him before, but I'm gonna tell you, that guy's training is so hard. I love Sam, but I'll never want to see his garage again. It's hard, bro. It's some of the hardest training I've ever done in my life."

Check out Quinton Jackson's comments on Khamzat Chimaev's fitness coach below (7:04):

Ex-UFC champ says Khamzat Chimaev can outstrike Dricus du Plessis

While Khamzat Chimaev is as well-rounded as they come, his wrestling is what sets the 31-year-old apart from the rest. Naturally, most of the MMA world sees 'Borz's' takedowns as the biggest threat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319.

However, former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is convinced Chimaev can outstrike the South African at the pay-per-view. Previewing the upcoming middleweight title clash on his YouTube channel, Muhammad said:

"Just strike with him. I think he can outstrike him. He'll make it look easy if he can keep it on the feet, I think. Yeah, Dricus has a chin, he has cardio, he has an awkward style, he has toughness, but I think Chimaev is a lot cleaner. If he keeps it standing, I think he'll be able to keep that pace the whole five rounds and even hurt him."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (0:32):

