"I want the bonuses" - Renato Moicano clarifies why he chose to feature on UFC 300 over facing "easiest fight" Paddy Pimblett

Renato Moicano has shed some light on his decision to fight at UFC 300 rather than wait for a potential bout against Paddy Pimblett.

The Brazilian has seen his popularity rise amongst fans in recent years following his viral post-fight interview back in 2022. After picking up a first-round submission win over Brad Riddell, the 34-year-old took the mic from Joe Rogan and demanded money, which got the New York City crowd pumped.

Moicano then backed up his win over Riddell by defeating Drew Dober earlier this year. He won the fight via unanimous decision and then called out Pimblett as his next opponent.

Many fans then expected a bout against 'The Baddy' to happen, as Moicano is ranked No. 13 at lightweight and Pimblett is trying to crack the division's top 15. However, it was soon announced that Moicano would be facing Jalin Turner on April 13 on the historic card.

Speaking to MMA Junkie earlier this week, Moicano explained that the opportunity to fight at UFC 300, and the potential extra earnings that come with that, was too good to turn down. He said:

"“Of course, I wanted Paddy because on paper it was the easiest fight...But I don’t have time to sit and wait. I’m 34 years old. I have to fight. I have to get money. I want money. UFC 300. Which card would be better to get money? Of course, Dana White is going to raise the bonuses so I want the bonuses, too."

Renato Moicano's decision may have also proved fruitful. At the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference, Dana White confirmed fighter bonuses would be raised from $50,000 to $300,000.

Paddy Pimblett wants to fight Renato Moicano in Manchester

Amid rumors that the UFC is heading to Manchester, England, this summer, Paddy Pimblett has called for his shot to be on the card.

'The Baddy' last time out defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 in a dominant performance, writing the wrongs of his controversial victory over Jared Gordon.

He has since weighed in on the potential UK pay-per-view on his YouTube channel, as well as discuss Renato Moicano's UFC 300 bout against Jalin Turner.

Pimblett expects Turner to win and then wants to face Moicano in Manchester. He said:

"I’m hearing little rumors of July in Manchester, pay-per-view, think you might see your boy on there...Jalin Turner’s good. I rate Turner. I think he’s going to knock Moicano out, and then Moicano can come running back to me for some publicity to try and get a fight, and I’ll knock him out as well."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments regarding Renato Moicano here (3:03):

