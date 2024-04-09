"July in Manchester" - Paddy Pimblett is considering "little mushroom" Renato Moicano as his next opponent

Paddy Pimblett recently said that he is eyeing a return to the UFC Octagon, detailing his preference for facing Renato Moicano in the promotion’s confirmed return to the UK.

Pimblett's most recent bout took place at UFC 296 last December, where he dealt former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson his seventh consecutive loss. This win arguably marked the Liverpudlian's best performance in his UFC career to date.

Since then, 'The Baddy' has been eagerly awaiting his next opportunity to step into the cage, although there has been uncertainty regarding his potential opponent.

Moicano has previously challenged 'The Baddy', labeling him as an "easy money" opponent. Meanwhile, 'Money' is set to face Jalin Turner at the highly anticipated UFC 300 pay-per-view event taking place this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pimblett shared his prediction for the outcome of that fight on his YouTube channel, expressing his belief that Turner would emerge victorious:

"I’m hearing little rumors of July in Manchester, pay-per-view, think you might see your boy on there. Hopefully, Moicano, the little mushroom, hopefully he beats Jalin Turner — even though I can’t see it happening, Jalin Turner’s good. I rate Turner. I think he’s going to knock Moicano out, and then Moicano can come running back to me for some publicity to try and get a fight, and I’ll knock him out as well."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (3:03):

Last month, UFC CEO Dana White revealed plans for the promotion to host another PPV event in the UK this year. The MMA organization has previously organized only two such events in England.

The first event took place in 2016, featuring Michael Bisping defending his middleweight title against Dan Henderson at UFC 204 in Manchester. The second event occurred last March in London, where Leon Edwards defended his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.

Paul Hughes throws down gauntlet to Paddy Pimblett

Former interim Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paul Hughes isn't just aiming for a UFC contract; he's also setting his sights on a possible clash with Paddy Pimblett.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani (via TheMacLife), 'Big News' criticized Pimblett and said:

"I’m not a huge one for beefs and all that right now, and I want to do that when it’s legit; it’s no fake stuff. I always think he has a stinking attitude; being around him in Cage Warriors days is coming up."

Hughes, presently a free agent and a standout prospect, has enjoyed a triumphant streak within the Cage Warriors organization, securing victory in five consecutive bouts. Both Hughes and 'The Baddy' emerged as prominent fighters during their respective tenures with the Irish promotion.

