"I want to bring boxing back to the forefront" - Jake Paul tries to endear himself to combat sports fans in recent tweet

Over the last few months, Jake Paul has undeniably become one of the most talked-about names in the world of combat sports.

In a recent tweet, Jake Paul tried to remind his followers why he is in the sport and sent a message to his critics. Boxing trainer Stephen Edwards tweeted an anecdote, sharing how a friend's son walked up to him and asked if he worked with Jake Paul:

"So I'm at the airport. A highschool friend of mine walks up to me to say hello. She tells her son I train professional boxers. The kid gets shy and whispers ,"Mom ask him does he know Jake Paul." No Pac or Floyd. But Jake Paul," Stephen Edwards tweeted.

Sharing the same, Jake Paul reiterated how his true intentions are to bring glory back to boxing and lift the sport and those associated with it, contrary to what his haters might say:

"This what I do it for. I want to bring boxing back to the forefront of sports like it deserves to be. You can keep hating on me, but I promise I’m trying to lift the sport we all love. Please if you see that kid again, tell him I appreciate his support," Jake Paul said.

His participation in the sport of boxing is still a matter of debate for many, as the discussion continues about whether the likes of Logan and Jake Paul are muddying the waters. However, the fact that they have certainly brought a lot more attention and money to the sport cannot be denied or discredited.

Jake Paul wants the MMA community to back him against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul recently claimed that he is contributing not only towards boxing but working to uplift mixed martial arts as well.

'The Problem Child' commented under a post from journalist Ariel Helwani that he is doing more for MMA than his next opponent, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has ever done. Paul explained that for that reason, he deserves the support of the MMA community for the fight.

Jake Paul comments under Ariel Helwani's post

While Jake Paul's claims can always be disputed, it is true that he has been waging a war with UFC president Dana White regarding the fighters' pay. He has also donated to the GoFundMe page of UFC fighter Sarah Alpar.

Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a cruiserweight boxing match at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

