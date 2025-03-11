“I want to be the champion of this division” - Diogo Reis has sights on gold after blistering debut at ONE Fight Night 29

BJJ ace Diogo Reis had an impressive ONE Championship debut last week and said he is out to get more success in the 'Home of Martial Arts' moving forward, including becoming a world champion.

The multiple-time ADCC champion scored a submission victory over Japanese opponent Shoya Ishiguro by way of kimura in his maiden promotional outing at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on March 7 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Baby Shark' was in his element as he dominated his flyweight submission grappling joust against Tokyo native Ishiguro, presenting varying looks, which culminated in him seamlessly turning a head-scissor choke into a slick kimura midway into their 10-minute battle for the submission win.

Following his victory, Diogo Reis spoke about how the debut victory was part of bigger things he wants to accomplish in ONE Championship. He told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson during the in-ring interview:

"I came in here for you guys, to show a new jiu-jitsu, the real jiu-jitsu -- not just focused on attacking the legs, but doing beautiful submissions, attacks, passing, sweeps, always attacking with attempts. I’m one of the best in this division and I want to be the champion of this division."

Check out what he had to say below:

The win at ONE Fight Night 29 was the fourth straight for Diogo Reis in his professional campaign and the 12th in the last 13 matches.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Diogo Reis enjoying his time in ONE Championship

Diogo Reis joined ONE Championship just recently but admits he is enjoying his time with the promotion, which he said is treating him well.

He shared his thoughts on being part of ONE ahead of his debut and victory at ONE Fight Night 29 last week, citing the overall atmosphere present in his new home.

Reis said (via the Bangkok Post):

"I’m feeling great. ONE is treating me well, so I’m really happy for being here and to make my debut against Shoya. It’s incredible, the event is amazing, everything is going good."

Diogo Reis' showdown against Japanese opponent Shoya Ishiguro was the lone submission grappling event on offer at ONE Fight Night 29.

