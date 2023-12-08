“I want to be in complete control” – Roman Kryklia says he’ll force Alex Roberts to play his game in their Muay Thai title clash

Roman Kryklia isn’t at all worried about what’s to come in his next match, even if history is on the line.

After all, Kryklia has been in big situations before, and he’s always come out on the better end of things. That seems to be the case again when Kryklia returns to action in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The 32-year-old striking savant is set to face WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion and ONE Championship newcomer ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts of Australia in the main event at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

The fight will be for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kryklia shared how he thinks the fight against Roberts will play out.

The 32-year-old Ukrainian star said:

“Roberts will try to impose his style in close combat and will go into the clinch. I would like to work from a distance, I want to stop him from doing anything he wants, and I want to be in complete control.”

Roman Kryklia planning to play the outside game against Alex Roberts?

When two of the best big men in the game go at it, it’s hard to predict a winner. However, Roman Kryklia says the key to beating Alex Roberts is to use his towering height and length advantage.

The 6-foot-6-inch behemoth says he wants to play the long game and pepper Roberts from the outside. He added:

“I would like to win with some unpredictable long-range attacks.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.