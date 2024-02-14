“I want to end the controversy” – Saemapetch wants to erase all doubts after questionable loss to Mohamed Younes Rabah

Saemapetch Fairtex has all the motivation that he needs when he returns at ONE Fight Night 19 in search of a bounce back win.

His last defeat under the ONE Championship banner was a heavily controversial contest against promotional newcomer Mohamed Younes Rabah.

The pair met back in December at ONE Fight Night 17, where Rabah took the place of Felipe Lobo on late notice, missing weight ahead of the bout.

The fight had its own fair share of talking points after Rabah landed a supposed illegal knee to his opponent once he was already knocked down, getting his hand raised with a first round stoppage.

Putting this chapter of his career to bed and getting some revenge has been on the 29-year-old’s mind ever since that loss.

Saemapetch told ONE Championship that regardless of the outcome in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, February 16, he is excited to provide a conclusive result for the fans:

“Because I want to end the controversy. Win or lose I will clear up this ambiguity for the fans. I was disappointed and upset that I got knocked down and kneed in the face, and the judges declared him the winner of the match. That's why I want a rematch.”

Saemapetch Fairtex will have his work cut out for him at ONE Fight Night 19

It’s no surprise that both Saemapetch Fairtex and his fans were left incredibly frustrated after the events of ONE Fight Night 17.

That being said, in trying to secure the win at the second time of asking to put the memories of that first encounter behind him, the veteran contender faces a tough task.

Rabah may have not made a great first impression to the fans but in terms of his performance on the night, the 26-year-old debutant looked fast, powerful and aggressive.

Putting everything right again will be no easy task for Saemapetch when these two men come face to face for the second time in only a few months.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription this Friday, February 16.