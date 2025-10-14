“I want to erase that impression” - Takeru ready to quell doubts about his weak chin against Denis Puric at ONE 173

The ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa of Japan heard criticism about his supposed declining durability in the aftermath of his knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon.The former three-division K-1 Champion will look to silence his critics in a flyweight kickboxing battle against Canadian-Bosnian veteran Denis Puric of Canada on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.After fighting in countless battles throughout his distinguished career, concerns about Takeru’s chin came to light after being finished by the Thai megastar in just 80 seconds at ONE 172 last March.However, Takeru insists that there’s nothing more to it, other than simply being caught by a powerful shot.The 34-year-old number two-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender said in a recent ONE Championship interview:&quot;Last time, the fight ended quickly, so I want to erase that impression. I want to show the Japanese fans the best fight and a KO victory.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, ONE 173 could be a make-or-break moment for the esteemed Japanese striker.The Team Vasileus leader has never experienced back-to-back losses, always rebounding with ferocity after every setback. He showcased an undeniable heart in his come-from-behind finish of Thant Zin last year, after losing his ONE debut to Superlek Kiatmoo9.Takeru impressed by Denis Puric's toughness in Rodtang fightWhile Takeru couldn't make it out of one round against Rodtang, he applauds Denis Puric for going the distance with 'The Iron Man'.Even in defeat, 'The Bosnian Menace' gave the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin a great challenge and earned his respect after their bout.The Japanese striker said in the same interview:&quot;I feel like [Puric] is the perfect opponent for me. Denis is really strong physically. He has great power and also strong mental toughness. Watching his fight with Rodtang, I thought he was a complete fighter.”Follow Sportskeeda for ONE 173 updates. Visit onefc.com for broadcast details in your area.