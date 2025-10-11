"I want to face him again" - Takeru fixated on earning Rodtang rematch in ONE Championship

Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa has one goal above all else in ONE Championship: a rematch with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The Team Vasileus representative made his intentions crystal clear during an interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, revealing that avenging his loss to the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion remains his primary motivation inside the Circle.

"My biggest motivation is to get revenge on Rodtang. Signing with ONE was to fight Rodtang. I want to face him again in the best condition possible," he shared.

The former three-division K-1 world champion suffered a defeat to the Jitmuangnon Gym representative when they went toe-to-toe in the main event of ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena this past March.

'Natural Born Krusher's' night was cut short after Rodtang sent him to the canvas with a ferocious sequence inside just 80 seconds of their flyweight kickboxing tilt.

Watch their first fight here:

Rodtang and Takeru are back in action at ONE 173

Before that rematch can materialize, Takeru and Rodtang have to first handle business when the promotion returns to Japan for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

'Natural Born Krusher' collides with Bosnian-Canadian veteran Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing battle. The 34-year-old star hopes to pick up his second win under the ONE spotlight.

Rodtang, on the other hand, steps inside the Circle in 'The Land of the Rising Sun' with a chance to reclaim his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

'The Iron Man' squares off against living legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama for the vacant strap in one of many exciting world title matchups on the star-studded ONE 173 card.

Would Takeru and Rodtang emerge victorious in their respective bouts to set up a dream rematch? Let us know below!

Fans can secure their seats to the show here. How-to-watch details will be available at watch.onefc.com.

