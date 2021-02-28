"I want to face the best version of him" - Jairzinho Rozenstruik on potentially challenging Jon Jones

With Jon Jones' speculated cross-over to the heavyweight division, every heavyweight contender, including Jairzinho Rozenstruik is keeping an eye on the former light heavyweight champion. No. 4 ranked Rozenstruik recently commented on Jon Jones' expected move to heavyweight.

Speaking with James Lynch, Jairzinho Rozenstruik stated that he is ready to face off against Jon Jones possibly in the future. 'Bones' has had a decorated pro-MMA career with the most title defenses in UFC history. Jairzinho alluded to this and said he wants to fight the best inside the cage.

"I hope that for him. Because then I'm going to face a guy like that. He is one of the best fighters ever and he is going to enter my division. I want to face the best version of him. If I can beat that, I know that I'm going to be the best."

Jairzinho Rozenstruik also mentioned that Jon Jones would probably fit well in the heavyweight frame. Jones has been gaining muscle to compete as a heavyweight which is evident from the former champion's recent social media posts.

"I think he would fit well. He is also a big guy and therefore a little bit of muscle. He might gain a little bit more right now", said Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik does not mind Jon Jones leapfrogging the queue

UFC president Dana White mentioned earlier this year that Jon Jones will probably fight the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 (UFC 260). Jairzinho Rozenstruik is not offended by Jones barging into the heavyweight bracket. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Rozenstruik reasoned why he believes Jon Jones is worthy of cutting the line.

"I'm OK with that – I skipped the line, too. I jumped in from No. 14, beat Alistair Overeem, became No. 6. Lost to Francis and then beat Junior and became No. 3. For me, it's fine if I have to face those guys," Jairzinho Rozenstruik said. "To be the best, you've got to beat the best, and you've got to be fighting everyone in the heavyweight division, especially in the top-15, to improve yourself and to see how your training works."

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is slated to face Ciryl Gane tonight. The Surinamese fighter will go up against the undefeated fighter in the headliner for UFC Vegas 20.