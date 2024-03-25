"I want to fight bigger names" - Rising star Ben Tynan eager to test himself against the top dogs of ONE's heavyweight ranks

Canadian heavyweight sensation Ben Tynan is looking to make a statement in his next appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization, and says he wants to draw out the best fighters of ONE Championship's heavyweight division.

The confident 'Vanilla Thunder' plans to make an example out of upcoming opponent Duke Didier, and prove he's ready for some big fights.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tynan talked about his upcoming fight against 'The Duke of Canberra'.

'Vanilla Thunder' said:

"I think with a good finish here, I want to fight some bigger names for sure. I will fight some of the top heavyweights in ONE."

Tynan is set to lock horns with Didier at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

After taking care of business against Didier, Ben Tynan says he wants on ONE Championship's next U.S. show in September.

Ben Tynan added:

"I really want to fight on the card here in Denver, too [on September 6]. I think that'd be pretty sick."

Ben Tynan believes he's destined for greatness in ONE Championship: "I will be one of the biggest names in this company"

To say he's confident of greatness is an understatement, but Ben Tynan says he's out to make a name for himself in ONE Championship.

The Canadian athlete said:

"This is just the start, baby. If I was to say anything to the fans, it's get on board the 'Vanilla Thunderstorm' because this is literally just the beginning of something really big.

"I may not have the recongition or the hype these other guys have right now, but I guarantee within this next year, I will be one of the biggest names in this company."

