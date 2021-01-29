'I want to finish him' - Kamaru Usman on a potential rematch with Jorge Masvidal

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 251 last year. The Nigerian Nightmare, however, expressed his desire to finish Masvidal if a rematch is booked.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto, Kamaru Usman suggested that, unlike his initial meeting with Gamebred, a potential rematch will not go the distance.

Usman took a jab at Masvidal and said that he does not possess a threatening skillset. However, Usman stated that he would certainly entertain a rematch against Jorge Masvidal if the Miami native works his way up the rankings.

"There is a potential of that fight to happen again if he [Jorge Masvidal] is able to work himself there. I just want to do it again because I want to put an exclamation on it, I want to finish him. He won't be able to push me. He just doesn't have that skillset and never really developed it. He is doing his thing; more power to him. I am happy for him. But he is not up there," said Kamaru Usman.

Why was Kamaru Usman unfazed by Jorge Masvidal's hype at UFC 251?

Jorge Masvidal is one of the most popular UFC superstars at the moment. He knocked out Ben Askren in under five seconds during their fight at UFC 239. This spectacular knockout boosted Gamebred's popularity and paved the way for a fight against Stockton's own Nate Diaz.

One year ago today, @TheRock strapped the BMF belt on @GamebredFighter, who defeated Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 main event. pic.twitter.com/ilKRYiAzWw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 2, 2020

UFC 244 pay-per-view numbers went through the roof as the two "gangsters" battled it out for the BMF belt inside the Octagon. Masvidal won the bout via TKO and was ready for a title shot against Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal fought Kamaru Usman fought each other at UFC 251 after Gamebred took the fight on six days' notice. On being asked whether he was affected by the change in opponent at the last moment, Kamaru Usman stated that it did not matter to him as he never cared about the hype surrounding Jorge Masvidal.

"With a guy like Masvidal, I knew 5 years ago that I had the tools to beat the guy. That's what I said leading up to the fight. The only thing that was different is the clout. Even though, I don't think he has warranted that. He has had some good wins... When people started giving him all this hype I said, 'This is the same guy; nothing has changed'," said Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal was said to have cut around 20 pounds six days prior to his fight with Kamaru Usman. It will be interesting how Gamebred would fare against the Nigerian Nightmare if he comes into the fight after a full camp.