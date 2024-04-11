“I want to fix what's wrong” - Thai superstar Superbon says he’ll share the ring with Chingiz Allazov and Tawanchai again

Superbon is out for revenge.

The ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion plans to erase the bitter memory of his two high-profile losses in ONE Championship, and he doesn't care whoever he fights first.

Superbon is one of the best strikers of the generation, maybe possibly of all time, but his mystique took a hit when he lost to ONE world champions Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Chingiz Allazov.

The losses certainly did not bode well with Superbon, and he now wants to avenge those negative marks on his record.

Superbon said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"Whoever I lost to, [Tawanchai and Allazov], I want to fix what's wrong. I want to get revenge and go back and beat them."

Superbon was on top of the kickboxing world when he reigned as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion from 2021 to 2023.

That reign also put him at the top of the pound-for-pound kickboxing rankings, but those distinctions were taken away from him when he lost the strap to Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6.

Although he bounced back with a glorious head-kick knockout of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon's challenge for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title fell short.

Tawanchai held off Superbon in a Bangkok classic to retain the featherweight Muay Thai throne at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Superbon is hellbent on taking down Chingiz Allazov in world title unification rematch

Superbon, once again, has a piece of ONE Championship gold in his possession, but he feels he's not at the top of the mountain just yet.

Chingiz Allazov still reigns as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, and Superbon feels his status as the division's interim world champion doesn't guarantee him sole possession of the throne.

The Thai megastar captured his ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title when he outclassed rival Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

In his post-fight press conference, Superbon said:

"Yes, yes. I want to run [it back with Chingiz Allazov]. I want to be number one in kickboxing."

