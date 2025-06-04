"I want to get into the intensity" - Taiki Naito vows to match Johan Estupinan's explosiveness at ONE Fight Night 32

Third-ranked ONE flyweight kickboxing contender Taiki Naito has promised to meet fire with fire when he faces undefeated Colombian slugger Johan Estupinan inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on June 6.

Their flyweight Muay Thai war will join several exciting matchups when the organization hosts its latest American primetime spectacle, ONE Fight Night 32, live from the fabled venue inside the Thai capital city.

The Japanese warrior has shown genuine respect for 'Panda Kick's' finishing power. But, Naito remains happy to remind him that he's more than prepared for any explosive challenges that could turn the match on its head.

"He's a hard hitter, but in a good way," Taiki Naito told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview. "I want to match my opponent and get in there. I don't just want to avoid his attacks; I want to get into the intensity."

Naito, after all, is no stranger to epic firefights. The 29-year-old kickboxing specialist fighting out of Bell Wood Fight Team has produced one after another throughout his tenure in the organization.

With 36 career victories—seven coming in the promotion against world-class names like Sherzod Kabutov, Amir Naseri, Petchdam, Wang Wenfeng, Savvas Michael, Rui Botelho, and Alexis Serepisos—Naito will be ready to fire on all cylinders once more on fight night.

'Silent Sniper' is motivated to get his career back on track, too, and given his willingness to trade with one of the most dangerous finishers in the division.

The fans can expect nothing but a slugfest when these two trade leather at ONE Fight Night 32.

Johan Estupinan confident he'll put Taiki Naito to sleep in Bangkok

Johan Estupinan aims to move to 28-0 in his career when he goes to war alongside Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32.

When asked for his prediction for this fight, the JCFernandez and Team CSK athlete confidently told the promotion:

“All people know that I love to put on a show. I like to attack from the first round. I don’t like to study him in the first round. No, [in] the first round, I’m going to knock him out. In the second round, if he’s still alive, I’ll keep trying. If he lasts to the third, he will fall. That’s it.”

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 32 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, June 6.

