“I want to get the recognition I deserve” - Lyndon Knowles ready to introduce himself to the world at ONE Fight Night 30

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 02, 2025 18:44 GMT
Lyndon Knowles will compete for gold soon [Image provided by ONE Championship]

Lyndon Knowles wants the respect he deserves.

After 20 years of hard work, the 38-year-old standout will make his big debut on martial arts' biggest global stage this Friday night, April 4, at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

Stepping into the main event spotlight, the Knowles will challenge two-sport titleholder Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Speaking with ONE, Knowles sees this as not just an opportunity to finally get the recognition he feels he deserves, but it's also a chance to pay back all the people who have supported him along the way:

“There’s a lot of people I want to pay back by doing this, all the years of work they’ve put into me. And I want to get the recognition I feel I deserve. I feel like winning this will put full respect on the name of Lyndon Knowles.”
Lyndon Knowles excited to make his ONE Championship debut after years of being on the outside looking in

Competing in Muay Thai since he was a teenager, Lyndon Knowles is certainly no stranger to the sport or winning world titles. After all, the Brit is a three-time WBC world titleholder and an accomplished cornerman.

But despite all his accomplishments, Knowles knows that none of that will compare to competing on ONE Championship's massive global stage:

"I can't wait for it," Knowles said of his ONE debut. "It's a different experience when you're in the back, cornering the best fighters in the world. It's tense. Because you're on he outside, you can sometimes be too nervous as you can only control so much."
Will Knowles bring 26 pounds of gold back home to the United Kingdom, or will Roman Kryklia continue his dominant run and add another highlight-reel finish to his resume?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
