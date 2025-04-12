“I want him to go away” - Liam Harrison tells Superlek to take a much needed break to rediscover inner fire

Liam Harrison hopes Superlek takes "a bit of time off" after his recent disastrous fight week.

Ad

ONE 172, which took place on March 23, provided Superlek with an opportunity to regain the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world title in a unification bout.

Unfortunately, the Thai superstar vacated his strap after missing weight and failing his hydration test. Things went from bad to worse for Superlek when he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Nabil Anane in their non-title fight.

Superlek received backlash for his performance at ONE 172, with some fans accusing him of not being fully prepared. Muay Thai veteran Liam Harrison voiced his opinion and offered the idea that Superlek should have pulled out of the fight.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Harrison recently did an interview with the South China Morning Post and had this to say about what Superlek should do next:

"I want Superlek to go away, because he’s a friend of mine. I want him to go away, just have a bit of time off, and then get back in the gym, and then get back to that guy we love watching."

Ad

Superlek's loss at ONE 172 dropped his promotional Muay Thai record to 11-1. He also holds a 4-1 kickboxing record in ONE. The 29-year-old turns his focus to his next fight, where he'll have an opportunity to silence the doubters.

Watch Harrison's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Ad

Potential opponents for Superlek's next fight

Superlek vacated the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion but remains the flyweight kickboxing king. The Thai superstar likely has two options for his next fight.

Firstly, Chatri Sityodtong and promotional officials could match him up against Nabil Anane in an immediate rematch. Superlek holds a win over Anane, setting up a must-see trilogy bout for the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

Ad

Meanwhile, Superlek could pursue a flyweight kickboxing title defense for the first time since he defeated Takeru Segawa in January 2024.

'The Kicking Machine' could be matched up against Rodtang, who secured a shocking first-round kickboxing knockout against Takeru in the ONE 172 main event.

Superlek holds a unanimous decision Muay Thai win against Rodtang from September 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.