"I want Joe Rogan to commentate on a football game" - MMA fans and fighters reacts to UFC's new deal with La Liga

The UFC and La Liga North America have announced a promotional partnership to engage with fans across both sports.

The pairing will reportedly include social media collaborations, on-site coverage at events, digital content, athlete activations, and more.

La Liga is the first-division football league in Spain and is one of the most famous football leagues in the world. Meanwhile, the UFC is the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world.

The union is expected to bring together fans and athletes from two different sporting backgrounds together. In an interview with Sportico, the MMA promotion's SVP of international relations and content David Shaw said:

“Fundamentally, what we’re trying to do is establish a relationship that allows us to build our Hispanic audience. Not only in the U.S., but also throughout Spain, Portugal, Europe and South America.”

The promotion foreshadowed a potential partnership earlier this year when former champion Brandon Moreno and fighter Ilia Topuria attended matches at the start of the 2022-23 La Liga season. The pair visited Valencia CF and Atletico Madrid and were able to interact with the players of the club.

Fans and fighters react to UFC - La Liga partnership

Needless to say, many fight fans were pleased to hear about the company's new venture with La Liga.

Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega claimed that he's excited for what's to come. 'T-City' is hoping that he gets to play some football and added that his sons are huge fans of La Liga:

“Let’s go I want to play some soccer and collaborate with them. My sons love LaLiga.”

Former 145-pound contender Edson Barboza shares Ortega's enthusiasm for the partnership. The Brazilian expressed his excitement by commenting with a fist and a football emoji.

Another commenter jokingly said he wanted to see a matchup between heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou and Croatian footballer Luka Modrić.

Meanwhile, another Instagram user claimed that he would want to hear Joe Rogan commentate a LaLiga game.

