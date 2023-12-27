“I want to keep improving myself” – Strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai vows to keep getting better after destruction of Joseph Lasiri

Newly unified and now undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is elated with his epic performance last weekend in front of his hometown fans in Bangkok.

The 29-year-old put together an incredible showing at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday night, December 22nd. Prajanchai went to war with Italian-Moroccan star Joseph ‘The Hurricane’ Lasiri in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon.

After a brief feeling out period followed by a fiery exchange, Prajanchai dropped ‘The Hurricane’ with a vicious left elbow that turned the lights out on his opponent.

The end came officially at the 1:28 minute mark of the very first round. With the victory, Prajanchai successfully unified the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, tying up his series with Lasiri at one win apiece.

In the post-fight interview with veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson, Prajanchai talked about his performance and promised fans the best was yet to come.

The 29-year-old Thai superstar said:

“I feel very proud to be here tonight as a Muay Thai fighter, showing my skill and getting this belt back. I feel so proud showcasing my skills on the global stage. I want to keep improving myself with all my skills and show everyone what I’m made of.”

What’s next for Prajanchai PK Saenchai?

As the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Prajanchai has many options, which includes a rematch with Joseph Lasiri. He and Lasiri are now even at 1-1 in their series.

However, Prajanchai stated after his rematch with ‘The Hurricane’ that he wants to try something new, and now has ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella in his sights.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via replay on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.