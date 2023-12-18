“Just waiting to do my job” – Joseph Lasiri embraces ‘underdog’ status anew despite beating Prajanchai in their first encounter

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri is no stranger to being the underdog in big fights. In fact, the 32-year-old Italian-Moroccan fighter has been the underdog for most of his career.

He joined ONE Championship in January of 2018, and suffered a harrowing four-fight skid. However, ‘The Hurricane’ turned it around and won three of his last five fights and ended up capturing the strawweight Muay Thai belt in the process.

Now that he’s set to return to action, against a wily Thai opponent in hostile territory no less, Lasiri says he is more than fired up and ready to throw down.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lasiri says he doesn’t mind coming into this next fight as the underdog, and that he’s looking to take care of business regardless.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“I will come there as the champion because I won the belt, and I deserve that. But like last year, I will be the underdog, just waiting for the time to do my job.”

Joseph Lasiri to rematch hometown hero Prajanchai PK Saenchai in Bangkok for ONE gold

Lasiri is set to lock horns with Prajanchai in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

The winner will become the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.