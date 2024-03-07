“I want the knockout” - Janet Todd shooting for a spectacular finish against Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 20

Janet Todd wants to walk away from her legendary career in the most spectacular way possible.

The reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion seeks to capture undisputed gold when she faces interim world titleholder Phetjeeja in a world title unification match in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20.

ONE Championship’s celebration of International Women’s Day features an all-female card this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with the promotion, Todd said she expects an intense barnburner against the Thai phenom, and getting the knockout is the only outcome she’d want in Bangkok.

Janet Todd said:

"It's gonna be a good fight, and it's not gonna be an easy fight. Yeah, I want the knockout. Everybody wants the 50K knockout bonus. But I'm not going to say I'm looking for the knockout because when you do, things go downhill.”

Although more of a technical fighter, Todd can unleash an earth-shattering kick if she wants to.

The aerospace engineer has three knockouts to her name, each in varying degrees of ferocity.

Her first knockout in the promotion came at the expense of Wang Chin Long after she dropped the Taiwanese star thrice in the second round of their May 2019 encounter.

Todd chalked up her second KO win when she rocked Ekaterina Vandaryeva with a beautiful roundhouse kick in October 2019.

She completed her trifecta of knockouts when she folded Anne Line Hogstad with a nasty body kick in April 2021.

Janet Todd says ONE Fight Night 20 match will be the last of her career

Janet Todd has carved a legendary run in ONE Championship, and she’s now ready to call it a career after ONE Fight Night 20.

The reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing and former interim Muay Thai world champion revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA that she’ll hang up her gloves after her world title unification match against Phetjeeja.

“I felt like ONE Championship has given me such a great opportunity to achieve something that I never thought I could achieve before and I've got to do so many things in such a short period of time and experience so much and meet so many lifelong friends, but I think I'm ready to move on to the next chapter after this fight.”

ONE Fight Night 20 is an all-female card to celebrate International Women’s Day. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.