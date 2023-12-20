Superbon Singha Mawynn has gained inspiration from the legendary Seksan for a new training routine that could potentially improve his durability.

No matter how long you have fought, there are always ways to continue improving. A primary example was recently shown by Superbon, a former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, who noticed Muay Thai great Seksan would lift weights with his head and neck to decrease the chances of getting knocked out.

As a result, Superbon Singha Mawynn decided to try the workout before his upcoming fight on December 22, when he will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the featherweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46.

ONE Championship shared footage on Instagram of Superbon Singha Mawynn trying Seksan’s signature exercise. The former ONE featherweight kickboxing king had this to say in the video:

“Seksan is my idol. I watch him do this neck exercise every day, and I have not seen him get knocked out once. I want to be like him in my next fight.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Superbon Singha Mawynn’s idol, Seksan, will also fight at ONE Friday Fights 46

On January 20, Seksan made his ONE Championship debut after becoming a four-time Muay Thai world champion with other promotions. The Thai great quickly showed everyone there was more gas left in the tank by winning seven consecutive fights in 2023, including two by knockout.

At ONE Friday Fights 46, ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ plans to continue his impressive run by ending the calendar year with an 8-0 promotional record at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. To do so, the 34-year-old must get through River Daz, who has fought twice under the ONE banner in 2023.

With a win against Daz, Seksan would remind everyone that he shouldn’t be overlooked as a potential ONE world title contender.