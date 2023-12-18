“My goal as an athlete” – Superbon says it's his mission to ‘fight the best’ like Tawanchai in ONE Championship

Superbon Singha Mawynn has nothing to prove to ONE Championship fans ahead of his return at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The former featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound number one made his name competing against the very best that the featherweight kickboxing division has to offer.

For the final huge fight of 2023, he will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to take on ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The former titleholder is excited to once again be competing against the best strikers in the world, and a main event setting is typically where he thrives at his best.

During a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superbon gave thanks to the promotion for the opportunity to continue fulfilling his biggest passion as a world class competitor:

“Thanks to ONE Championship and the entire team for giving me this opportunity. I am very excited to be a part of ONE's last fight of 2023, a mega event. This is my goal as an athlete, to fight the best. I will do my best to prove that I deserve the opportunity they have given me.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the massive-year end spectacle via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Superbon will look to end 2023 as a world champion on December 22

Superbon entered into 2023 on top of the world in terms of success in striking.

Unfortunately, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion quickly found his fortunes flipped on its head after he was dethroned from the top spot by Chingiz Allazov in January.

Fortunately for the former champ, he now has the opportunity to close out the year just like he came into it – with ONE gold around his waist.

There’s no doubt about it, if he is able to dethrone Tawanchai on December 22, it will be an incredible reversal of fortunes for the elite Thai striker.

The question is whether he will be able to jump right in against the best in the division after being absent from the Muay Thai ruleset for such a long time.