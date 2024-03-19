“I want him to be my mentor” - Prajanchai wants to study BJJ under flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci

Prajanchai PK Saenchai isn't confining himself to just the striking arts.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion is one of the most lethal strikers on the planet, and he could add to that terrifying reputation if his plans pull through.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai reveals he wants to study Brazilian jiu-jitsu under the tutelage of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

The pair already exchanged knowledge when Musumeci was in Bangkok to train Muay Thai at PK Saenchai Gym. Prajanchai, though, wants to properly study 'The Gentle Art' and go through the belts.

He said:

"Of course, it's like we changed disciplines, as you can see on my Instagram. In fact I want him to be my mentor, but I know this man has a full hand. But I'm glad to teach him Muay Thai whenever he wants."

Musumeci was in Bangkok earlier this year and got to train across multiple gyms.

The multiple-time BJJ world champion trained at Superbon Training Camp, Jitmuangnon Gym, and PK Saenchai.

Before Prajanchai takes up the gi, he must first take care of his business in the ring.

Prajanchai has a shot at two-sport supremacy when he challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

The champion versus champion duel goes down this April 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Prajanchai talks about the prestige of becoming a two-sport world champion

Prajanchai PK Saenchai still has a long way to go in becoming a fearsome grappler, but his reputation as a lethal striker will be elevated greatly in his next outing.

The Thai star can reach champ-champ status if he gets past Jonathan Di Bella on April 5.

In the same interview, Prajanchai talked of the prestige of becoming a two-sport world champion under ONE Championship.

"Yes, I want the match on the fifth to be memorable for Thai people and around the world. Because that night, there might be a third Thai fighter to become champ-champ."