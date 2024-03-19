Prajanchai eyes ‘memorable’ show-stealer at ONE Friday Fights 58: “Third Thai fighter to become a double-champ”

Prajanchai PK Saenchai has a chance at history the next time he steps between the ropes of the ONE Championship ring.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion could capture two-sport supremacy when he challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The champion versus champion duel goes down in the card's co-main event on April 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai detailed the immense prestige of simultaneously holding two world titles.

The 29-year-old knows it's a privilege to rule over two sports, and he plans to elevate his kingly status in the most memorable way possible.

"Yes, I want the match on the fifth to be memorable for Thai people and around the world. Because that night, there might be a third Thai fighter to become a double-champ."

Throughout its history, the ONE Championship saw the rise of 10 double champions, two of whom were from Thailand.

Stamp Fairtex, who now reigns as the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, was the first Thai megastar to achieve champ-champ status when she held both the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles from 2019 to 2020.

The legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao then had his turn for simultaneous two-sport glory when he held the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles from 2020-2021.

Prajanchai wants to train with Mikey Musumeci after he achieves champ-champ status

Prajanchai has yet to hoist two world titles above his head, yet he's already planning what he wants to do if he does beat Jonathan Di Bella.

In the same interview with the promotion, Prajanchai revealed he wants to have a shot at MMA and possibly train Brazilian jiu-jitsu with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

"Maybe if I become a double champ, I might consider moving to MMA or taking MMA classes with Mikey. Being a double champ will make me and my gym more famous."

Musumeci spent some time in Thailand earlier this year to train Muay Thai across multiple gyms.

The multi-time BJJ world champion had stops at Superbon Training Camp, Jitmuangnon Gym, and PK Saenchai.

Musumeci spent most of his time in Bangkok at PK Saenchai and got to train with Prajanchai and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.