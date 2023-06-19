"I want a new name" - Islam Makhachev breaks silence on possibly fighting Charles Oliveira again

Islam Makhachev has finally spoken out about possibly defending his title against Charles Oliveira.

The Dagestani fighter dethroned the former champion 'Do Bronx' at UFC 280 in dominant fashion and has never looked back. Following the fight, the Brazilian took a break from the UFC for almost a year. In his first fight back, he beat Beneil Dariush, but Makhachev was not too impressed with the fight. In a recent interview, he spoke about the possibility of a rematch:

"I can't say yet if my next fight will be a rematch against Charles (Oliveira); we have to wait. "

When asked who he would prefer fighting, Oliveira or the winner of Poirier vs. Gaethje, Makhachev responded saying:

"Of course, I want a new name on my resume. It will be better for me. If Oliveira will not fight me now, everyone will say that I am avoiding him. I never choose my opponents; I will fight anyone the UFC gives me."

Although Islam Makhachev is not totally against a rematch against Charles Oliveira, the champion wants another name on his resume. He would prefer to fight the winner of the fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

"Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev"Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev 👀 #UFC289 "Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” https://t.co/7sxTBAPjIn

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 2:46 onwards):

Islam Makhachev says Alexander Volkanovski is the same as Charles Oliveira, and he would fight him again

Islam Makhachev has fought both Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira, two of the most feared fighters in their respective divisions. He has beaten both of them, albeit one was a controversial victory.

In the same interview, the UFC lightweight champion was asked who was better between Volkanovski and Oliveira, to which he replied saying:

"Volkanovski is exactly the same (as Oliveira). If they offer a rematch with Volkanovski, I will gladly accept it. I have said many times I would be much better prepared if there were no nuances associated with the conduct of this tournament, acclimatization, and so on."

The fight between 'The Great' and Makhachev was closely contested, with many fans believing the Australian was 'robbed' of a victory by the scorecards. Fight fans are rallying together for a rematch, and UFC president Dana White has also come out and said that a rematch makes sense for both fighters. Volkanovski is currently set to defend his title against Yair Rodriguez.

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Islam Makhachev & Alexander Volkanovski agree to rematch each other after UFC 284 Islam Makhachev & Alexander Volkanovski agree to rematch each other after UFC 284 👀👏 https://t.co/oqLap2ufOo

If he manages to get past the Mexican, he may secure a title shot against Makhachev and get to fulfill his dream of becoming a multi-division world champion.

