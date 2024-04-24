"I want to preserve myself" - Justin Gaethje shares potential return timeline after UFC 300 KO loss against Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje recently opened up about his potential return to the octagon following his defeat to Max Holloway at UFC 300 on April 13.

In the last moments of the historic UFC 300 pay-per-view event, Gaethje was brutally knocked out by Holloway in the BMF title bout. In the final seconds of the fight, Holloway invited 'The Highlight' to square up in the middle of the octagon for one last round of action, even though it was clear who was ahead on the scorecards.

With just one second left in the fifth and final round, the exchange resulted in a knockout that sent Gaethje sprawling to the ground.

Check out Justin Gaethje getting knocked out by Max Holloway below:

During a recent appearance on the LeBatardShow, the former UFC interim lightweight champion discussed his return to the octagon, saying:

''I could do cardio, I can stay in shape, that’s what I want to try and do — especially [with] the older I get, the harder it is to get back to the best shape of my life, so I want to stay active. Obviously the physical contact is going to be limited for quite some time, just because I want to preserve myself. ... I think six months, at least, before I get back to taking shots. But that doesn’t say that I wont be training the whole time.”

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (18:22):

Though it was the third knockout loss of Gaethje's career, it was the first time he had been rendered unconscious by a single blow.

Gaethje's prior defeats included TKOs by Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez, as well as submissions by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira during his two UFC title bids.

Justin Gaethje is certain that he won't give up after losing at UFC 300

After his knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300, Justin Gaethje spoke with the Sports Illustrated affiliate MMA Knockout.

The former BMF titleholder denied speculations of retirement and stated that he has no intention of abandoning the sport or changing his fighting technique.

According to 'The Highlight,' changing his approach to bouts is impossible, and his live performances are regarded as the best on Earth.

"I mean, [it] was certainly a war... especially getting put to sleep like that. Yeah, but I'm not done. I'm gonna fight in the future - and that's the only way that I fight. So even if I wanted to change how I fight, it's really not possible. And so the next time I step in there, you know, the best live show on Earth."

